ICON One Day Volume Tops $2.64 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $165.42 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,166,362 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

