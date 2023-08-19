I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday.

Shares of IMAB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 951,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 938,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in I-Mab by 13,161.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 771,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in I-Mab by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 432,657 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in I-Mab by 880.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 425,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 98.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 360,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

