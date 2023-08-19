Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 1,508 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of H opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $113.93. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

