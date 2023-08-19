Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.