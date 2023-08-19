H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Raised to $32.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.27% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,973 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

