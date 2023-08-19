HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

