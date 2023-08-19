Howard W. Robin Sells 19,998 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,443.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.73 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
