Howard W. Robin Sells 19,998 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,443.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.73 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

