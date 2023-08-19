Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.85 and last traded at $93.18. 50,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 67,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $566.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,216,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,733.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.