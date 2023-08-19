Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.50. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454. Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

