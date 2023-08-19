Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,703 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,939,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.11 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

