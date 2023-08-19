Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,703 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

