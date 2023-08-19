Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.81 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.26 or 0.00027797 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $101.81 million and approximately $725,814.60 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00052074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,029,625 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

