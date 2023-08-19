Horizen Price Down 17.5% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $101.11 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00027714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00094879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,027,269 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

