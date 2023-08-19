Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
