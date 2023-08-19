Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Reduced by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $186.58. 2,053,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,487. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.