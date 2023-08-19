Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

