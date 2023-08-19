Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,350 ($29.81) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HKMPF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($22.07) to GBX 2,100 ($26.64) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,900 ($24.10) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.74) to GBX 2,050 ($26.01) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 2,175 ($27.59) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $26.40 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

