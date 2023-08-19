HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $512,693.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,155.71 or 1.00077541 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0032409 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $600,183.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

