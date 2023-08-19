HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 632.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 141.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

