Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $85.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.22.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $35,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

