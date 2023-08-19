Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRTG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 172,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,347. The firm has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

