Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $207,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 306,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,843. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cabot Company Profile



Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

