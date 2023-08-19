Heritage Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

