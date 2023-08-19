Heritage Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.7% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,915,000 after buying an additional 152,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,262,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 196,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 294,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $59.00.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.