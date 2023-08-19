Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.66. 11,541,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.