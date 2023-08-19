Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,418. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.