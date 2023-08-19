Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of HENKY opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

