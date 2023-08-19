Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
