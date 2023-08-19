Head to Head Contrast: Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Building Fund Incorporation and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Building Fund Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.62 -$97.49 million ($1.71) -3.49

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Building Fund Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT -47.30% -9.98% -6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nippon Building Fund Incorporation and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Building Fund Incorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation currently has a consensus target price of C$727,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18,328.44%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.79%. Given Nippon Building Fund Incorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nippon Building Fund Incorporation is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Nippon Building Fund Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation beats Orion Office REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Building Fund Incorporation

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc.) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

