HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,573. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

