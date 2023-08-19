HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $269.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

