HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LSI Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 993,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,924. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $455.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 36.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2,724.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.