HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LSI Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 36.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2,724.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
