Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.