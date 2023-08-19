Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.41.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
