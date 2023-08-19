Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 342,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,559. The company has a market cap of $544.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

