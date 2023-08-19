Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

