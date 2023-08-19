Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.27.

HALO opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,153,000 after buying an additional 128,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 822,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

