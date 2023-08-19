GXChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,175.20 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and $4,175.20 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002730 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.