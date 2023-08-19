GXChain (GXC) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $7,374.07 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002721 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

