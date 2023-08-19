Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $47,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.1% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

