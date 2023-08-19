Grey Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $44.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,576,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,879. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

