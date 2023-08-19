Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,482. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

