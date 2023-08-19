Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 153,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,437. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.76. The stock has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

