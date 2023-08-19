Grey Street Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,644. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

