Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 21st.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Greenland Technologies news, CEO Raymond Z. Wang bought 66,500 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

