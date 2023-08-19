Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Richard M. Cohen Acquires 2,612 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Cohen bought 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,735.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,735.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 470.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

