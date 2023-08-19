Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance
NYSE:GRP.U opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $66.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
