Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of Graham stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 0.54. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $17.95.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
