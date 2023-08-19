Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,138,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

