Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 362 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

COP opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

