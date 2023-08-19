Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $587.93 Million Position in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Health Acquisition stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

